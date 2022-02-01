$16.15 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $16.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,469 shares of company stock worth $507,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

URGN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 1,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,695. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

