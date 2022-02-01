$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post $157.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $157.06 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 74.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 11,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 2.14.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
