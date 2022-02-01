$157.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post $157.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $157.06 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 243,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 74.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 11,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.