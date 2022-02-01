$151.96 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce sales of $151.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.20 million and the highest is $152.60 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $417.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $400.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Public Education by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

