14,814 Shares in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 999,154 shares of company stock valued at $974,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

