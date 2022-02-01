1,414 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $3,602,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $21,399,897. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Ares Management stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

