120,939 Shares in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Acquired by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 200.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

CTIC stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

