105,683 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 million and a PE ratio of 361.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

