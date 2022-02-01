$101.24 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report $101.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Yext reported sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $390.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 3,789,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. Yext has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

