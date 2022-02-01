100,000 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. PagerDuty makes up 1.2% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of PagerDuty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,534. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

