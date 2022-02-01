$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $837.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

CLR opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

