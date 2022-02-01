$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

