$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $40.15. 2,396,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

