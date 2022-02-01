$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Apple posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $173.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,687,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

