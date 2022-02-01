$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.87. APA reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,960%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.21 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

