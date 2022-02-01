$1.41 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $140.53. 258,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,224. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

