$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.53. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

NASDAQ CG traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. 2,729,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,775,400. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

