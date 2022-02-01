$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

CCS stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. 427,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Century Communities has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

