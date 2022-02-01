$1.16 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.12. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

JKHY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,911. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

