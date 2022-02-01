-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.92). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 591,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595,172. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

