$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. SLM posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 7,082,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 855,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 441,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

