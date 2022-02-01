-$0.79 EPS Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.10). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to ($5.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

