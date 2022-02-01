$0.71 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $26.34. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,525. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.