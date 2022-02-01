-$0.62 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.62). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vapotherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 130.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

