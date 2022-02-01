$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter.

NVST traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 6,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,172. Envista has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

