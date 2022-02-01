-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,661,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,055. Celcuity has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.