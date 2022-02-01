$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

GOOD stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $864.29 million, a P/E ratio of 463.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

