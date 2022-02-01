-$0.37 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $5.89 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

