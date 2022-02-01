$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

NYSE:WPM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,056,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

