-$0.32 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 448,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,129. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.