$0.30 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

