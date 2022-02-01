$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Square posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.98. 705,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,029,411. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.62. Square has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

