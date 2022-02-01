-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLineRx.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10).
NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 476,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,526. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
