$0.09 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $316.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

