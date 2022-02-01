-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,002,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 375.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 478,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.