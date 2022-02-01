$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,420. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $669.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

