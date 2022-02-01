$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of FC stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $52.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.