ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $369,438.60

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $369,438.60 and $2,296.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00387131 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.