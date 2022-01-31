Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.06. 829,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,423. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $99.29 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

