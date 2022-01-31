ZelaaPayAE Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $113,030.46 and $157,195.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011960 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.