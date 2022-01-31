Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $492.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $382.49 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

