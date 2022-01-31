Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.66. Workday reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $14.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,811.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.51. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 28.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Workday by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

