Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce $441.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.50 million. Titan International posted sales of $326.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 312,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,187. The stock has a market cap of $602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

