Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $215.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $239.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $926.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $894.10 million to $973.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

