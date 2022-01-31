Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

