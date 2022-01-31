Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

