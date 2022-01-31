Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $954.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.82 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennox International.

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

LII traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.81. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

