Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

KMPH stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after buying an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 391,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KemPharm by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

