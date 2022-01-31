Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.08. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $87,428,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $12,151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 130.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 755,915 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

