Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.25 million to $20.73 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $17.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $74.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

GAIN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 97,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,620. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

