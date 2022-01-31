Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

